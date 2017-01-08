Water main break leaves residents without water during cold weekend

After days of calling the Jackson Water Department, residents of the Forrest Woods subdivision finally saw a crew out to fix their water main break on Sunday morning.

"If they'd have fixed it before now, these poor people wouldn't have to be out here in this ice and snow trying to work on all of this stuff," said neighbor Carolyn Hardy.

But it wasn't the kind of help that all neighbors say they were looking for, or they were promised.

"They lied and told us they was going to send somebody out here yesterday," said neighbor Roslyn Hutton. "They finally send somebody out here this morning and we still don't have any water pressure. They've been on break most of the day. I'm sure they've got Church's Chicken boxes and all kinds of stuff out there."

The water department spokeswoman says crews have been doing their best to respond to as many water main breaks as possible. She says, in many cases, they do have to wait a while before they can start digging, since Mississippi 811 has to come out and confirm that no utilities are running underground where they need to work.

If you have a water leak or sewer problem, you can call 601-960-1875 or 311.

