Mother pleads for transgender daughter's killer to "come forward"

The mother of Mesha Caldwell fought back tears as she asked repeatedly for her transgender daughter's killer to surrender to police.

"Mesha didn't bother nobody," Shirley Caldwell said to reporters at a candlelight vigil in her daughter's memory. "Mesha had a good heart. Please just come forward."

Those who organized Sunday's vigil at Smith Park in Jackson said they wanted people to practice peace, respect and tolerance toward transgender people.

Last week, Caldwell's body was found lying on Heindl Road, just outside the city of Canton.

The 41-year-old transgender woman was born Omario Caldwell, but friends and family knew her as Mesha, a hairstylist and makeup artist in Canton.

Many of the dozens who gathered at the vigil said they believe her death was a hate crime.

For Shirley Caldwell, the pain of not knowing who killed her daughter is too much to bear.

"Whoever did this, could they please just come forward? The Lord's looking at everything," she said. "He knows everything and sees everything, so please just come forward with this."

The motive behind Mesha's killing remains a mystery.

