This Morning on WLBT: Fire destroys north Jackson home

Good morning. Flames ripped through a home on Naples Road in north Jackson overnight. We're told everyone got out safely. We'll have details as soon as we sign-on this morning.

Former governor William Winter is said to be improving after a fall at his home in Fondren. He slipped on some ice over the weekend and has been in a Jackson hospital recovering from a head injury. We'll have an update.

Some icy patches remain after Friday's wintry precipitation. The interstate system is essentially clear, but the temperature has not risen enough yet to melt ice in shady areas on secondary streets. That will change today as a major warm-up gets underway. Meteorologist Heather Sophia will have those details in her First Alert Forecast.

Start your week with us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!

If you won't be near a television, you can always watch our live or most recent newscast online by clicking here.