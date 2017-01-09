Unattended cooking leads to massive house fire

According to Cleotha Sanders, JFD Division Fire Chief, a home in north Jackson went up in flames overnight Monday.

The home was on Naples Road and the fire started at 1:09 a.m.

According to fire investigators, the fire started because cooking was left unattended. A brother and sister were home when the fire started and managed to get out just in time.

Fire crews put out the fire and had it under control by 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.