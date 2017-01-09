One in custody after police chase

Officers with the Richland Police Department arrested Cody Carroll after he led officers on a high speed chase in a stolen car.

According to Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, two people, a man and woman, were inside the car when they wrecked on Whitfield property. After the crash, the two ran from the scene and Carroll was arrested by Richland Police.

Carroll is wanted in three different states for a variety of charges including drug possession, firearm possession and house burglary.

Carroll was booked into the Rankin County Jail for felony fleeing, receiving stolen property and foreign warrant.

Richland Police thanked the Pearl Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Whitfield Police Department for their assistance in capturing this violent and dangerous suspect.

We will update this story as soon as we find out more information.

