One in custody after police chase

An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the coast, saying the event should be moved to an area that will better appreciate its economic impact.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
