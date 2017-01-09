Frozen roads cause traffic problems

The winter storm hit with little warning, leaving many motorists unprepared for the slippery road ahead.

Dozens of wrecks, reported across the Jackson metro area Friday some with injuries, but the problems continued into Saturday morning.

I-55 near Lakeland drive became a parking lot when the road iced over.

"We did check on several vehicles and several occupants of vehicles," JPD Commander Tyree Jones said. "There was no one that needed individual attention, there were no injuries reported to us, so therefore we still had to continue to respond to calls for service and assist with trying to get these bridges back open."

Some of the motorists and truckers stuck in their vehicles for over 12 hours - the road to slick to move forward or backward.

Finally MDOT officials arrived later in the morning, the ice melted and traffic got moving again.

"We also contacted wrecker services," Jones explained. "The roads were so dangerous, some wrecker services even tried to come out and tow vehicles as well. That's why you see vehicles stranded along the highway, pushed over on the side of the road that we're going to standby until a wrecker could get to them. We respond to calls for service. If these people are stranded, they need help. Yes we do respond, but unfortunately we can't stand by with everybody that's stranded and assist every person that's stranded."

