Coroner: Natchez woman shot and killed by estranged boyfriend

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, an Adams County woman is dead after her estranged boyfriend shot her in the head on Monday.

Lee said 41-year-old Joyce Haynes, of Natchez, died from her injuries at her home on Morgantown Road.

Her boyfriend is 41-year-old Elijah Tiewon Hall Jr from Natchez. He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon of convicted felon.

She was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m.

