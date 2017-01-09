Clinton seizes two dogs in abandoned home

Two pets are under the watchful eye of the Mississippi Animal Rescue league tonight after a being left in a foreclosed home.

The dog's owners were reportedly forced to move out of their rental home in Clinton. Some folks thought the animals had been abandoned with no food or water.

Turns out Clinton police did a welfare check on the animals. While they were being fed and watered, inside the home, this arrangement was disturbing to some.

Beth Kipp Labonville posted the allegations of abandonment on Real Talk Clinton's Facebook page then reported the situation to Clinton Police and Animal Control. "I came over Friday night and the dogs were still here in that freezing cold. there were no bowls no water no blankets at that time."

Clinton police tell us it was determined that the actions of the animals' owner, while irresponsible, did not constitute a violation of a criminal statute.

CPD placed a no kill hold on the animals and they will be up for adoption through Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

