Reward offered for information on armed robbery and homicide at Brandon gas station

The Brandon Police Department is seeking any information the public can provide as to possible suspect(s) or suspicious vehicles seen at D’s One Stop on the night of a robbery and shooting that killed one.

On Wednesday, December 21, between the hours of 10:00 – 10:15 p.m., an armed robbery and homicide happened at D’s One Stop gas station in Brandon.

Around closing time, store owner Swaran “Sam” Singh was shot multiple times and killed by unknown suspect(s) during an armed robbery. The robbery suspect(s) stole cash and also took the store’s surveillance system recorder.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by friends and family of the victim, in addition to a reward of up to $2,500 from CrimeStoppers, for tips leading to an arrest.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by clicking here.

