Pike County Sheriff's Office offers to "help" heroin users as numbers rise

One man is dead from what Pike County authorities believe is an apparent heroin overdose and officials had an interesting response - in the form of a Facebook post.

According to investigators, there were several overdoses this weekend, and heroin use is again on the rise in the county.

"It possibly could be a bad batch of heroin," said Pike County Sheriff's Department Detective Sgt. Robbie Roberts.

Sunday morning, deputies found an unresponsive man at a residence on Gibson Road in McComb.

He died of what appears to be a heroin overdose.

Pike County Coroner Percy Pittman identified the man as 28-year-old Kyle Matthew Smith.

But Smith wasn't the only overdose victim at the house.

"A few hours later the sheriff's department received another call to the same residence where a white female was unresponsive," said Roberts. "They were able to revive her."

Following the overdoses the Pike County Sheriff's Department posted a warning on its Facebook page.

A tongue-in-cheek request to heroin users to bring in the drug for testing and tell them their supplier, an effort to save lives

The post got more than 64,000 views by Monday and had been shared over 800 times.

"No we didn't expect anybody to come down there and turn in dope," said Roberts. "No we're not gonna test the dope and give it back to them, but we are doing investigations, and we want to know where it came from".

The possibly tainted heroin will be tested at the Mississippi Crime Lab.

Pike County has investigated 10 to 15 heroin cases since January 1.

During a short period in 2016, officials tell us there were six heroin overdoses and four deaths.

"The main thing was we wanted to get people's attention and let them know that we're having a problem and that there's some bad dope out there and it could kill you," added Roberts.

While test results are still pending on the heroin, investigators believe it may have been cut with the drug fentanyl, a potent and highly addictive synthetic opioid.

