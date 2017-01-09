Southern Miss guard Shonte Hailes named C-USA Freshman of the Week

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss point guard Shonte Hailes was named Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Week, along with UAB’s Rachael Childress, for her performance over the past two games.

Hailes had a pair of double figuring scoring games in the Lady Eagles’ sweep in the Lone Star State and notched her first career double-double at UTEP. The freshman finished with 12 points and three assists against the Roadrunners of UTSA and tallied 10 points with 10 helpers against the Miners. Hailes 10 assists against UTEP ties the single game high for dimes by a Lady Eagle this season.

This was Hailes fourth-straight game with double figuring scoring outputs and she shot 60 percent over the last two contests.

