Mississippi State women's basketball remains #4 in AP Top 25

A pair of SEC road wins kept Mississippi State women’s basketball at No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The two wins put MSU at 17-0 overall, one win from matching the best start in school history. State also improved to 3-0 in league play with the two wins. After winning 59-51 at Arkansas on Thursday, the Bulldogs recorded their first victory at Tennessee with a 74-64 decision on Sunday.

Fans can celebrate the historic start by joining head coach Vic Schaefer at Tuesday’s Hail State Hoops Luncheon and on Wednesday for “Dawg Talk” from the Veranda in Starkville.

State’s historic win in Knoxville kept it atop the league standings with South Carolina, who stayed at No. 5. With 17-straight wins to start the year, MSU remains the SEC’s only undefeated team and just one of three nationally.

The two hard-fought road victories earned Mississippi State its 46th-straight week in the poll. That ranks as the seventh-longest active streak in the country after Kentucky fell out this week.

Tuesday’s luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. in Mize Pavilion. Cost is $12 per person, and fans can RSVP by calling (662) 325-0198 or emailing dbrown@athletics.msstate.edu.

Schaefer will join veteran broadcaster Jim Ellis Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the first of three “Dawg Talk” appearances. Fans are invited to come watch the show in person from 7-8 or call in by dialing 866-998-4893.

The fourth-ranked Bulldogs return to Humphrey Coliseum Thursday at 8 p.m., hosting Florida in a game that will be televised nationally on the SEC Network.

MSU and South Carolina are the only two league teams in this week’s poll. Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, LSU and Alabama each received votes.

