Clinton Police searching for teen wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault

Clinton Police are seeking the assistance from the public in the identification of the suspect in the January 2 armed robbery and aggravated assault of a 17-year-old in Clinton.

In the early morning hours of January 2, the victim set up a transaction through the internet, to sell a firearm to an individual known only as “Southside Dee”.

During the transaction, “Southside Dee” stole the gun from the victim, shot the victim in the abdomen and fled the scene with the firearm.

The 17-year-old victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and charges are pending against the victim upon release from the hospital.

Clinton Police are asking anyone with information on the real identity of “Southside Dee” to contact CPD at (601) 924-5252 or Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.