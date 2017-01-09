Brandon family offering reward for help finding killer

A mourning family in Brandon is pleading for help finding their loved one's killer. The person who has information that leads to the murderer's arrest could get up to $7,500.

Swaran Singh's family is now offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. That's on top of the $2,500 Crime Stoppers is offering.

"We are actively working numerous leads in the case," said Detective Sergeant Gerald Duckworth with the Brandon Police Department. "We just felt it was the right time - since the family came forward with the reward money - to use Crime Stoppers, which is a great tool to further the investigation."

The owner of D's One Stop Food Mart was killed during an armed robbery on December 21st, and his killer is still on the run.

Detective Duckworth says police did talk with several customers who were in the store just before the robbery, but the officers could still use some help.

"Anyone else that we may not have gotten to, that may have information that may be afraid to come forward; that's why crime stoppers is there for that anonymity," said Detective Duckworth.

WLBT /WDBD did speak with the family on the phone. They said they were nervous to go on camera because Singh's killer is still out there.

"Yes, it's a very active investigation, we're taking it very seriously," added Detective Duckworth. "We want to get this solved for the citizens and for the family,"

The Police Department says Brandon's last homicide was in 2011.

