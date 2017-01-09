Monument planned in Mississippi for Gold Star families

Officials are preparing to break ground for a monument that will honor Gold Star families in Mississippi - those who lost relatives in military service.

A ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center near Hattiesburg.

Gov. Phil Bryant and the state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, are scheduled to speak.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was created by a foundation led by Hershel "Woody" Williams. He received a Medal of Honor for his service in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

