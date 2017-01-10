Ahead on WLBT: A Natchez woman found dead killed by boyfriend

Adams County investigators make an arrest in their third homicide of 2017. We'll have details surrounding the woman's death.

Authorities continue their search for the man who gunned down an Orlando police officer. We'll have updated information regarding arrest reward.

Thousands in Rankin County are waking up in the dark. We'll have the latest number of outages and when Entergy is expected to restore it.

What winter weather? Prepare for a major thaw as temps climb this week. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.

Who were you rooting for last night on the college gridiron? More on the big win and loss for Clemson vs. Tide.

See you in 10.

~Joy