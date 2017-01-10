Truck rams Jackson gas station; thieves steal ATM

Jackson police are investigating an ATM smash and grab at 1425 Bailey Avenue at the Jasco gas station.

A green truck damaged the building and the ATM was stolen.

The truck was recovered by police on Stonewall Street. There are no suspects right now and the ATM has still not been found.

We have a crew on the scene.

If you have any information, please call police.

