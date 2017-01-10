Rankin Co. escaped inmates caught in Attala Co.

According to MDOC, the two female inmates who escaped the restitution center in Flowood early Tuesday morning were caught.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigation Division (CID) and agents with the Hinds County Probation and Parole Office arrested the pair about 11:50 p.m. at a home in the Attala County community, which is more than 70 miles from Flowood.

29-year-old Kayla Renee Armstrong and 30-year-old Brittany Ann Castens were both on probation for drug-related charges.

Armstrong is serving a three year probationary sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent out of Harrison County.

Castens is serving a five-year probationary sentence from Attala County.

The women escaped around 2 a.m. from the jail on Tuesday which is located on Hwy 80.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.