Traffic Alert: Multiple wrecks on I-220 causing major traffic problems

Several accidents within miles of each other on I-220 are causing major morning commute traffic problems.

One accident is on I-220 at Watkins Drive. The right lane going southbound is blocked. MDOT estimates it will take about an hour to clear.

Another accident, not far down the highway, is at I-220 just north of Watkins Drive towards Ridgeland/Highland Colony.

A dump truck appears to be disabled on the side of the road and the right lane is completely blocked.

We suggest you find a different route to work this morning to avoid traffic problems.

