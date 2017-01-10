U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force looking for Jackson man

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help finding a wanted fugitive.

Dennis Beckley is wanted for the December 31 armed robbery of Knight's Inn on Beasley Road. If you have information on his whereabouts you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the homepage of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com

