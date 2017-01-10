St Jude Dream Home 2017 Dates & Prizes

2017 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME GIVEAWAY

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is almost here! Tickets go on sale January 24!

or call (800) 371-6789 for tickets.

The home will be given away live April 23, 2017, on WLBT.

This year's Dream Home is built by Deep South Custom Homes and located in Latter Rayne. Latter Rayne is a new gated planned community with large stately homes surrounding the community’s two lakes.

Latter Rayne residents can enjoy the children’s playground, clubhouse, recreational room, tennis court, walking trails and boat launch.

Conveniently located off Lakeland Drive in Flowood, MS near Dogwood Festival shopping. The 4 bed/4 bath home is approximately 3100 square feet and its estimated value is $487,000!



Tickets on Sale Prize:

$2,500 Gift Card courtesy of McKee Realty

Deadline: 1/24/2017

Early Bird Prize:

The Mississippi Braves VIP Experience courtesy of The Mississippi Braves

Deadline: 2/24/2017

Open House Prize:

$10,000 Shopping Spree courtesy of Ross Furniture

Open House Dates/Time: 3/11/17 - 4/16/17 Saturdays, 9am-5pm & Sundays, 12pm-5pm

Deadline: 4/16/2017

Additional Prizes & Sponsors:

2 LifeGreen Cruiser Bicycles, 2 LifeGreen Helmets and a $500 gift card, courtesy of Regions

$1,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Welch Law Firm

Picnic Package and gift set, courtesy of Chick-Fil-A Brandon & Dogwood Festival

1 year of unlimited green fees, courtesy of The Refuge in Flowood

Brizo Artesso Articulating Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in stainless steel finish

