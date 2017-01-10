Jackson bridge still causing headaches for business owners

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
A Hamilton County grand jury returned murder indictments Thursday morning against two men accused in the "disgusting" race-related slaying of a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy and then stopped to check on the child, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
The NCAA has issued a ruling, deeming a former Alabama assistant football coach acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible contact with recruits.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
