Jackson bridge still causing headaches for business owners

Some south Jackson business owners are fed up with the city of Jackson's inaction to repair a bridge. A Robinson Road extension bridge was washed out well over a year ago and their businesses are suffering.

This bridge completely collapsed due to flood water last spring.

Gobind Dadlani says enough is enough. "My business has been down by 75%. wow," said Dadlani. "Not only me but everybody. People who travel from here they are complaining to."

Dadlani was back at City Council Tuesday making sure his voice was heard.

The city engineering manager told the Council the bridge should be repaired by June or July.

