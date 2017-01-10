Seven JPS schools without water along with most of south Jackson

Several water main breaks in the Capitol are causing issues for both residents and students.

Crews are already working on repairs, but in the meantime, a huge portion of South Jackson was left with little to no water, including seven schools.

The City says any time there are freezing temperatures like we saw last week, water lines are affected, and they believe that's what caused Tuesday's breaks.

Two high Schools, three middle schools, and two elementary schools were affected by the break...but JPS did not send students home early.

"Our staff at each school set up water stations at various portions of the hallways at the schools that had ice and water available, and we also had bottled water delivered to the schools," said Sherwin Johnson, with Jackson Public Schools.

JPS says they also had portable water tanks brought so students could use the restroom, and adjusted meal plans to serve food that didn't require water to prepare.

However, WLBT and FOX40 spoke with a teenager who says he's a student at Forest High School, and told us there were no port-a-potties brought in for students today, and they were told to "hold it".

And it isn't just schools affected by the breaks; it's the entire area of South Jackson.

"Normally because of that school, they keep things pretty much on the up and up," said Kenneth Simmons, lives across the street from Marshall Elementary. "So I don't know what's going on, but they need to fix it, and fix it fast."

And apparently, water line issues span further than today's breaks. Simmons says he's been without normal water pressure for up to a month.

Hopefully, that should be fixed soon though.

The City has already repaired a foot-long break on water main on Highway 80 and is working on the others.

"We're hoping to have them restored late this evening or sometime tomorrow," said Johnson.

