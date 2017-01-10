Sanderson Farms Championship donates $1.125 million to Batson Children's Hospital

Century Club Charities, the host organization for the Sanderson Farms Championship, presented a check to the Friends of Children's Hospital for more than a million dollars.

This year's donation of $1.125-million will be designated to the $100-million Children's of Mississippi "Growing Campaign." The funds raised in this capital campaign will help UMMC expand and update space dedicated to pediatric care, including an expanded and renovated neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); additional rooms for the pediatric intensive care unit, more operating rooms, and the creation of an imaging clinic for pediatric patients.

