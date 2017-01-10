Mississippi ex-Gov. Winter moves out of intensive care unit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter remains in fair condition as he recovers from head injuries after falling on his icy driveway.

University of Mississippi Medical Center spokeswoman Ruth Cummins says Winter was moved Tuesday from the intensive care unit to a regular room at the hospital.

The 93-year-old Winter was walking his miniature schnauzer, Charlie Brown, when he slipped and fell Saturday outside his north Jackson home. It happened a day after a storm system left a coating of sleet in central Mississippi as it moved through the South.

Winter, a Democrat, was governor from 1980 to 1984.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.