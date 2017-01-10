Bond granted for man indicted in teen's death

Was it murder, or self defense?

That's a question debated in the deadly shooting of a Jackson teen last summer.

READ MORE: Crystal Springs man indicted in Jackson teen's murder

Wayne Parish has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Charles McDonald was arraigned before judge Winston Kidd Tuesday morning.

The judge granted him a $50,000 bond - pleasing news to his family and co workers who were in the courtroom.

"All things considered, with the fact that Wayne should not be in this position right now, this is probably the best we could hope for," Jerry Ratliff a co-worker and friend said.

Charles McDonald's mother and others were also in court, too upset to comment.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith will prosecute the case.

He said he just received the file three days ago and hasn't had time to review it, coming off his own hindering prosecution trial.

"I need to look at the entire video and again make a decision along with the office, the detectives and all parties to see exactly what happened," said Smith.

A surveillance video at Performance Oil on McDowell road is key evidence in the case - which Parish's friends say shows he was clearly defending himself.

"Wayne was attacked by Charles McDonald," Jerry Ratliff claimed walking out of court.

Hinds County prosecutors will now determine how this case will go forward, with Parish likely to soon see freedom, out on bond.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.