A deer crashes through window of Clinton school

A big surprise Tuesday at a Clinton school; that's when a frightened deer dashed through Clinton Christian Academy. The deer crashed through a window leaving the staff and students shocked and frightened.

“She was definitely dazed,” said school counselor Natalie King.

Counselor Natalie King pulled out her cell phone just in time to catch the surprise visitor dashing out of school. At one point the deer tried to re-enter the building but was unsuccessful.

“It was crazy, it was bizarre. I have encountered a lot in 17 years of education, but I never had a deer first thing in the morning,” added King.

Headmaster Philip Broome helped, cleaning up the mess the deer left behind.

“It sounded like a car driven through this door. It's just a huge shattering," said Headmaster Broome. "I guess she hit at such a good speed that it just blew it out. It was very loud, so I can hear it and a lot of others heard it too.”

The animal intruder picked a classroom to crash in that was used as a storage area, so while roaming around in there the school called 911.

“The kids were scrounging around, we got them all in class," added the headmaster. 'We got it all secured, got the hallway secured. Two minutes later the Clinton Police were here and they were able to contain it and get it out.”

The deer finally took off back into the woods. Thankfully, no one was injured, but Clinton Christian Academy says this is a surprise visit they will never forget.

“It just the kind of place that everyone loves being in our school, even animals want to be here,” said Broome.

