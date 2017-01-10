Lawmakers discuss potential impact of an Obamacare change

It's almost time for President-elect Trump to be sworn in and one campaign promise was the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

Many lawmakers didn't have an answer to the question of how the uncertainty of Obamacare's future will impact Mississippi.

"We hear reports of block granting money to states which will mean the federal government will give us a set amount of money and we at that point would choose how to spend it," said Rep. Sam Mims, House Public Health and Human Services chairman. "So we're looking at ways how that will impact us. So, we're still doing lots of research and really listening to what's happening in Washington."

Even insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney has said he doesn't think there will be a change overnight. Many legislators agreed and said that even if there is an overhaul, it may not impact budgeting until next session.

"The effect of it being repealed on a national level for Mississippi we might not see many changes," noted Rep. Earle Banks. "In fact we may see more money coming for Medicaid and maybe bought grants. We don't know."

Democrats have fought for Medicaid expansion under Obamacare at the statehouse with no success. Now, they're saying that the lack of expansion could mean less of an impact if Trump convinces congress to repeal Obamacare.

"In a way it's a blessing to us if it's going to be repealed that we didn't," noted Rep. Steve Holland. "I can't believe I never said that but that's the truth. But the fact of the matter is we lost out on billions of health care dollars because we didn't expand Medicaid when we had a chance."

