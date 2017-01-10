MHP unit involved in wreck after being rear ended - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Mississippi Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash in Rankin County. 

According to a tweet from MHP, the unit was rear ended by a Honda Accord which cause the unit to hit a Chevrolet pickup.

The wreck happened on Greenfield Road and Glasgow Drive in Pearl. 

According to Corporal Henry, with MHP, the trooper was taken to Merit Health to go get checked out for minor injuries. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

