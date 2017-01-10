MHP unit involved in wreck after being rear ended

A Mississippi Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash in Rankin County.

According to a tweet from MHP, the unit was rear ended by a Honda Accord which cause the unit to hit a Chevrolet pickup.

MHP unit was rear ended by a white Honda Accord that cause the MHP unit to rear end a Chevrolet pickup. Greenfield Rd and Glass Gold Rd pic.twitter.com/TvcFk1sEnv — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) January 11, 2017

The wreck happened on Greenfield Road and Glasgow Drive in Pearl.

According to Corporal Henry, with MHP, the trooper was taken to Merit Health to go get checked out for minor injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.