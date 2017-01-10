Natchez: 3 deadly shootings in a 10 day span

In the last 10 days, there have been 3 deadly shootings in Natchez and the surrounding area.

One happened on east Franklin Street on January 3rd, and the killer has not been found. Natchez Police Chief Daniel White said 20-year-old Lee Raymond Smith Jr. died after being shot on the pavement near a house.

His half brother, Kejuan Thompson, was also shot several times and was airlifted to a Louisiana hospital.

Smith was out on bond, charged with the 2015 murder of Jamarius Jackson.

The Chief said he was awaiting trial.

"Nobody in the community wants to talk," said Chief White. "Even the victim after being shot. Nobody can tell you anything".

Police say on the night of December 30, Destiny Kennedy told her mother she was meeting someone at the Natchez Recreation Center on Triumph Lane.

The 21-year-old was shot once in the chest.

Investigators said her mother picked her up at the nearby Dollar General where they met police. The shooting reportedly involved a drug deal gone bad.

Kennedy died January 4. A 17-year-old man was arrested and is being held on a $600,000 bond.

"This is abnormal for us. This is a very small town," said Adams County Coroner James Lee. "It very much concerns me that we get these reports and then the young people die this way. It's traumatizing to everyone in the community."

And Tuesday, January 9, 41-year-old Joyce Haynes of Natchez was shot in the head at a house on Morgantown Road, just outside the city limits.

The Adams County Sheriffs Department charged her boyfriend, 41-year-old Elijah Hall, with murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

