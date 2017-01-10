November shooting victim dies, bringing 2016 homicide total to 69

A 31-year-old man, who was shot in the head back in November, died this morning at UMMC.

Thomas Watts,Jr. shot multiple times on 11/21/2016 at Greenbriar Apts. was pronounced deceased at UMMC this morning from his injuries. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 11, 2017

Thomas Watts, Jr. was shot multiple times at Greenbriar Apartments on November 21.

READ MORE: Suspect in apartment shooting turns himself in; victim very critical

22-year-old Curtis Hampton turned himself in to police on November 27 and was charged with aggravated assault. According to police, his charges have now been upgraded to murder.

Hampton is currently in jail.

This homicide brings the City of Jackson's 2016 total to 69.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.