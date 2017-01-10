Wear Blue Day set for Wednesday to combat human trafficking

People across the nation and in Mississippi are being asked to show their support for the victims of human trafficking. Warren Strain, Communication Director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety shared this press release from MDPS, and the Office of Homeland Security on the importance of recognizing this wide spread crime.

By Presidential Proclamation, January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, federal agencies and local law enforcement departments across the state are engaged in a fight to end these heinous crimes.

This month, let us all recommit ourselves to working together to end human trafficking in the United States. You don’t need to be a homeland security professional or law enforcement officer to combat human trafficking, you just need to know what human trafficking looks like and whom to call if you see something suspicious.

To find more information about how you can spot human trafficking click here.

By providing this information to your friends and neighbors, we can help combat human trafficking in our communities.

January 11 is the Blue Campaign’s "Wear Blue Day", a day where we can all pledge our solidarity with victims of human trafficking and raise awareness about, and work to end, this heinous crime.

You can participate by wearing blue and contributing to the campaign on social media using #WearBlueDay.

Post your office pictures with you and your coworkers wearing blue on the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security’s Facebook page.

