JPS School Board expands superintendent search

The hunt for a new Jackson Public School Board superintendent continues and has expanded.

Tuesday, the school board voted to extend their search for qualified candidates to include anyone, from any state.

To help them find the right person to turn the school board around, they voted to hire a consultant.

Board members say with the applicants that this consulting firm may bring, they still plan to take locals into consideration.

"We want quality individuals that are able to take on such a task," said board member Camille Stutts Simms. "Understanding what our district's idiosyncrasy and our demographics."

Board members still want your help. A survey will soon be available on the JPS website with questions like 'what traits do you think the new superintendent should have' and 'what are the biggest issues your child's school is facing'.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.