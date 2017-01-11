This Morning on WLBT: Rankin County escapees caught overnight

Good morning! Two women who escaped from a restitution center in Flowood earlier this week have been found. Kayla Renee Armstrong and Brittany Ann Castens were picked up in Attala County. Coming up this morning, we'll have more on their escape and their charges.

Also overnight, Rankin County sheriff's deputies busted two women who were hauling drugs on Interstate 20 near Pelahatchie. We'll tell you more about their cargo and their charges.

This will be a warm day be January standards. First Alert Meteorologist Heather Sophia will tell us how long the trend will continue.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!

If you won't be near a television, you can always catch our live or most recent newscast online by clicking here.