Rankin Co. seizes 40 lbs of marijuana in drug bust

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Rankin Co. police Source: Rankin Co. police
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Wednesday, December 11th around 12:35 a.m. Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force Deputy John Johnson (Pearl Police Department) made a traffic stop on a white Chrysler Sebring on Interstate 20 near Pelahatchie.

During the traffic stop the deputy suspected the vehicle was carrying drugs/contraband.

A consensual search of the car revealed approximately 40 pounds of marijuana hidden inside.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jennifer Santana and passenger as 28-year-old Claudia Castaneda were arrested and taken to the Rankin County Jail and charged with trafficking marijuana. 

The retail value of the marijuana is estimated to be $100,000.

Both Santana and Castaneda were denied bond in justice court Wednesday before Judge Fairly. 

They are both scheduled for preliminary and bond hearings on January 24 at 9 a.m. before Judge Kent McDaniel. 

