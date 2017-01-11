Rankin Co. seizes 40 lbs of marijuana in drug bust

On Wednesday, December 11th around 12:35 a.m. Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force Deputy John Johnson (Pearl Police Department) made a traffic stop on a white Chrysler Sebring on Interstate 20 near Pelahatchie.

During the traffic stop the deputy suspected the vehicle was carrying drugs/contraband.

A consensual search of the car revealed approximately 40 pounds of marijuana hidden inside.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jennifer Santana and passenger as 28-year-old Claudia Castaneda were arrested and taken to the Rankin County Jail and charged with trafficking marijuana.

The retail value of the marijuana is estimated to be $100,000.

Both Santana and Castaneda were denied bond in justice court Wednesday before Judge Fairly.

They are both scheduled for preliminary and bond hearings on January 24 at 9 a.m. before Judge Kent McDaniel.

