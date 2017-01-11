Thieves throw brick through Downtown Snack Shop window

The Downtown Snack Shop at 205 W. Capitol Street was broken early Wednesday morning.

Thieves threw a brick through the window of the store and stole cigarettes. The store owner says this has caused about $400 in damage.

The owner also said this same exact incident happened four months, but they do not think the same thieves are to blame.

We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

