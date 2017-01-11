Madison teacher wins Milken Educator award and $25,000

A Madison Station Elementary teacher received top honors and her bank account is now much larger after being honored for her hard work in the classroom.

It all started Wednesday morning, with everyone was gathered up in the gym for a special assembly.

Little did she know, the event was planned to surprise her with a $25,000 check and award.

There were plenty of important people were on hand, including Governor Phil Bryant for the big announcement - the winner of the Milken Educators award.

The award puts her in the top 1% of all educators nationwide.

First Grade teacher Allison Ruhl took home the honors and as the only Milken award winner in the state, she was humbled by the recognition.

"If you look around, you see there are other teachers doing some awesome things," Ruhl said. "We have to open our ears and our eyes to be willing to learn from them so that we can give our best to the kids around us."

"It tells all the teachers and all the people around her, that education is valued hard work," said Dr. Jane Foley, Senior Vice President of the Milken Educators Award Foundation. "It's very important."

Those that work with Allison Ruhl say her dedication to the students is second to none.

"Every parent can rest assure that the students in her classroom are going to learn," said Beverly Johnston, Principal at Madison Station. "They are going to achieve and they're going to be excellent students."

The best part, the award came with $25,000, which Allison says she will spend part of traveling with her children, one of her favorite ways to learn about new things.

Allison says her heart will forever be loyal to helping young people.

"Look for what we can do to help children exactly where they are, Ruhl said. "We look for where they need to go and rack our brains to find the best ways to get them there."

Ruhl is a product of Jackson Public Schools, graduating from Murrah High School in 1992, and later attending Duke University.

95% of her students meet or exceed grade-level expectations in reading.

