Medgar Evers' house named national historic landmark

The Medgar Evers house has been named a national historic landmark by the National Park Service.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell announced 24 new national landmarks Wednesday.

On June 12, 1963, Medgar Evers was assassinated in the carport of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers House in Jackson.

This tragic event became one of the catalysts for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Evers was the first nationally significant civil rights leader to be murdered.

When Evers was assassinated, it forced Myrlie Evers to take a more prominent role for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Medgar and Myrlie were major contributors to advancing the goals of the civil rights movement on a national level.