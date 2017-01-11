Teen found dead with gunshot wounds; MBI, Lexington police investigating

A 17-year-old Holmes County teenager was found dead with gun wounds in Lexington on Carrollton Street.

MBI is assisting the Lexington police and they are calling this a death investigation for now. Preliminary investigation shows the victim suffered from gun shot wounds, but the manner and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy done by the medical examiner.

We have a crew headed there and will update this story with details as soon as we get them.

