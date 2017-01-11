WEATHER BLOG: Damp roads with no rain

"Did it rain last night?"



That's a common question you may ask yourself when you head out on your morning commute and notice the roads are damp.



This morning in the metro, damp roads were common place – yet it didn't rain.



You could say that the moisture came from the melting ice – even though most, if not all, of the ice had melted and evaporated from the roads already as temperatures have been well above freezing since Monday afternoon.



So what caused it?



There is a meteorological explanation on why this happened. It's actually the road 'sweating'.



This morning, our dewpoints were in the lower 60s; which for January standards, is pretty humid. Air temperatures were in the middle and upper 60s – the combination of these two in themselves would have not produced the condensation on the roads.



So what did cause it?



The soil temperatures. This morning, the 2 centimeter soil temperatures were in the lower 50s. That, meeting up with a much warmer air above caused condensation and in turn caused the roads to look damp.



So the next time you can't figure out why the roads are damp – this is more than likely the reason why!



Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.