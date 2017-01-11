JPD investigating armed carjacking near Baptist hospital

Jackson Police have recovered a Ford Mustang in south Jackson after an employee was carjacked while eating lunch inside her car in a parking garage on State Street near Baptist hospital.

According to our reporter, the carjacking happened just after 12:30 Wednesday.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen black 2015 Nissan Murano with a Mississippi license plate with the tag number WBJ 080. The carjacked car is a black Ford Mustang with white racing stripes along the side. It has a Rankin County license plate with the tag number RER 631.

Police say a second suspect followed the carjacked car in the black Nissan Murano.

Police have recovered the Nissan Murano at a south Jackson apartment complex. Two suspects were seen leaving the apartment complex in the black carjacked Ford Mustang.

The suspects have not been located.

No injuries were reported.

If you see the black Ford Mustang please call Jackson police. Police say the suspects are armed with a black handgun.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.