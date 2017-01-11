Man charged after McComb toddler dies in stroller accident

On Wednesday, January 11, 28-year-old Jonathan McCaskill, of McComb, was arrested and charged with homicide; killing while committing a misdemeanor.

McCaskill was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup that hit 22-month-old Noell Jeanson and 22-year-old Erinn Jeanson on Saturday January 7.

McCaskell was traveling east on Pennsylvania Ave when he made a left onto 7th St and according to authorities, Erin Jeanson was crossing the intersection with her husband Stephen Jeanson pulling a stroller when both Erinn and Noell were hit by McCaskell’s truck.

The toddler was taken to Southwest Regional Medical Center ER, where she died from her injuries.

Her mother, Erin Jeanson, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

McCaskil is being held at the Pike County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing at the McComb Municipal Court at a date to be determined.

No further information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

