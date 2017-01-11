Could a business network impact crime in the Capital City?

With break-ins and burglaries constantly in the news, simply opening on a daily basis without any problems is a triumph for many business owners.

How do business owners cope?

One Jackson restaurant owner thinks a strong networking system among businesses could change the climate.

"It's kinda scary knowing they may do it again," said Premier Sausage House owner Cedric Weeks.

On November 28, thieves shattered the glass door of the Forest Hill Road restaurant and took the safe and other items.

Within hours, Weeks reopened, although the electricity and phone lines were cut.

"Some people can't do that," said Weeks. "It's hard to bounce back from an unexpected expense and so we were able to bounce back from it, and we're here. We're here to stay".

It's a nearly daily battle to stay in business in the Capital City.

From ATM smash and grabs to battering down walls to enter businesses, burglaries can take their toll.

The restaurant owner and other business owners could benefit from a networking system where they could share experiences and be on the lookout for criminals.

It could be an organization similar to a Jackson business association.

"We're really just in business kind of out here independently running," added the 39-year-old small business owner. "It would would help if we call all band together and work together to keep our businesses safe and be on one accord".

After reaching out to numerous groups in the city, we were unable to find anything similar to a business networking organization in the Capital City.

