Walt's Look Around: Farm Toy Hobby

Mitch Sissons, who lives near Mathiston, sort of accidentally revived one of his childhood hobbies. But since he’s all grown up, his hobby is, too.

"I repair and custom build toy farm equipment, 1/16th scale," said Mitch.

Mitch is well entrenched into toy farm equipment with his well-appointed workshop in a room over his garage. It all started by accident.

"I accidentally received a toy parts catalog in the mail," said Mitch. "We were cleaning up at my mother’s house after that and we found three toy tractors that me and my brother played with," said Mitch. "And I thought about that catalog. So I ordered the parts I needed and built that and a friend of mine saw it and brought me one and then brought me another one. And then somebody saw his and brought me another one."

The saying goes, ‘The only difference between men and boys is the price of their toys.’ And it may be the SAME toy. But as time passes, the PRICE grows, especially if you are trying to get a particular toy restored.

"You can find another one still in new condition a lot cheaper than I could buy the parts and restore or repair one," said Mitch. "But people still bring them to me and pay more money to get it fixed or repaired because it was the one they played with. They don’t want another one. They want theirs."

In a sense, it’s like trying to bring back childhood by resurrecting an old toy; buying time.

"I like tractors. I’ve liked them since I was a year old," said Mitch. "I would restore and play with real tractors. But these are cheaper. And you can have more of them.

If you are a farm toy enthusiast, you will discover you have lots of company. And every February you can get together at the Farm Toy Show in Starkville. And the rest of the year, just plow up your imaginations and your memories of toy-hood.

That Farm Toy Show is coming up this year in Starkville Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th of February in the Starkville National Guard Armory.

