Bathrooms at Forest Hill High School "Unacceptable"

Water main breaks leave south Jackson without running water Tuesday - the area including seven schools.

A small water main break trickles out water across the street from Forest Hill High School and students there say that's more running water than they've seen at school for the past few days.

"Today, I was dehydrated," said Charles Thomas, a Forrest Hill student. "Like basically, and they were saying we couldn't get no water, I had to buy me something to drink."

Staff is supposed to be using portable water tanks to dump water into the toilets to flush them, but they're overflowing.

Students said there is some running water in the bathrooms at the gym at the high school, but explained that's a completely separate building - and even there, conditions are unacceptable.

Samantha Fowler and Jasmine Harper also go to Forest Hill.

JPS told WLBT and FOX40, Tuesday, that they were bringing bottled water and setting up ice water stations.

Fowler and Harper's response: "No."

They went on to explain, "We don't have ice, water, cups, nothing. No, we do not have station where we can get little cups of water, no, we don't"

Yesterday's water main breaks affected the entire area of south Jackson.

Ward 6 Councilman Tyrone Hendrix told WLBT an FOX40 that two major leaks on Highway 80 and Cedar Hills were repaired Tuesday and the City is still working on others.

JPS spokesman Sherwin Johnson said in a written statement, "We have seen improvements of the water pressure at some of the schools today, January 11. The water pressure is lower in some schools than others but we are noticing a steady increase. As water main breaks are repaired in south Jackson by the City of Jackson, water pressure continues to increase in areas near our schools."

