3 On Your Side Investigates: Where are my school dollars going?

When it comes to school performance, a 2016 report from Education Week the Magnolia State gets a failing grade, ranking almost dead last across the country.



One of the biggest factors there: how much school districts spend on their students.



That report indicates Mississippi schools spend -- on average -- $9,400 per child, about two thousand dollars less than the national average.

A 3 On Your Side investigation reveals that locally, Pearl tops the list at $11,379 per pupil. Rankin County and Clinton spend more than $10,000 per student.



Canton spends nearly half the national average per child: $6,186.

Where's all that money going? That question's not so easy to answer.



"We need more money from the legislature, everybody knows that. But if we allocate the funds we do receive better, we'll be able to provide for our children," resident Yulanda Hutton said.



That drive to improve the Jackson Public School District is what brought Hutton to a January school board meeting.



She and others believe that investing more in teachers means that, in the long run, students will reap the benefits.



"I know great administrators who have left JPS because of that," said Hutton. "They were great assets to the district, to the students of DIPS."



A school district's expenses represent far more than teacher salaries. For the nearly 27,000 JPS students, that means a budget of more than $208 million.



That translates into roughly $7,700 spent per student, more than Canton and Madison County spend on their kids.

3 On Your Side wanted to see how much teachers were getting paid by getting the budgets for every school district in the metro.



Well, some districts were more transparent than others.



Canton, Madison County, Hinds County, Pearl, and Clinton got us line-item lists, so we could see all the details.



And Jackson Public Schools got back to us quickly with a price tag.

JPS' Office of District Counsel said it would cost us more than $300 to see where your dollars are being spent.



To reduce the cost, we went through the document and wrote down page numbers of each school's total -- requesting those instead -- and ended up paying less than $40.



But since we only obtained a tenth of the actual budget, we have no idea what JPS is paying its teachers or why some schools get more than others.

Timberlawn Elementary School has more than 500 students and gets almost $2 million from the district - about $3,600 per student.

Rowan Middle School has 105 students and got more money than Timberlawn, enough to spend more than $22,000 per pupil.

When asked about it, JPS spokesperson Sherwin Johnson said middle schools have athletics and extracurricular budgets as well as counselors and vocational staff, something elementary schools don't have.

Johnson said Rowan specifically has additional funds for security and custodial staff budgeted, as well as higher utility costs because the school is older.

These reasons explain the $18,000 difference between the schools.

Johnson also cautioned that JPS bases its budget on projected student enrollment provided by the district's Research and Accountability department, and our usage of current enrollment figures from MDE to determine cost per student would not be applicable.

Parents like Hutton disagree because the budgeted money, ultimately, is used by all students currently enrolled.

Still, it makes you wonder why some students still have to do without basic things.



"I've had conversations with parents about, they don't have textbooks and they still have substitute teachers," said Hutton. "I've experienced it as well. It goes back again, if the money is allocated better, we'll have more things."



One parent said their child wasn't given math books for their classes.



Another said his son couldn't take home his school books because other students had to use them, which made working on homework difficult.



"We have to continue to encourage them and tell them that they can be successful regardless of their circumstances, their situation," added Hutton. "They can still be a success story."



To do that, Hutton said, these students need every tool at their disposal.



"It's gonna have to be a community effort. JPS is gonna have to allow us to be involved. You know the saying, "it takes a village to raise a child"? It's gonna take a village to educate these kids," said Hutton.

