Shooter and victims identified in Jackson triple shooting

One victims is critical and two victims are in stable condition following a fight at 2655 Belvedere Drive Wednesday night.

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. They say two of the victims may have shot each other, and a third person was also wounded.

Twenty-one-year-old Marquet Henderson is in stable condition and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Brown is critical and 38-year-old Cedric Smith is stable.

No other suspects are believed to be at large.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.