Police investigating after Lexington teen found shot to death

A Lexington teenager is dead tonight and police are on the hunt for his killer.

17-year-old Cordarius Coats was found shot to death Wednesday morning and his father and neighbors are searching for answers.

READ MORE: Teen found dead with gunshot wounds; MBI, Lexington police investigating

“Well, heartbroken. That is my youngest son," said Cordarius's father, Henry Coats Sr. "You go through life thinking you are going to lose a child or something, but you never think it would be the youngest one. He is the baby of the family.”

Lee Henry Coats Sr. spoke to his son, Cordarius, a few hours before he was killed, never knowing it would be their last conversation.

“He came in about 11 p.m. or something at night and he was looking at me laughing," added Coats. "He came in with a cheerful mood last night. I just hate it.”

A little before 3 a.m., Lexington Police Chief Robert Kirklin says police received a call that a man's body was lying outside a home.

When they got there, the teen was dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Warren Hallman lives on the same street where he was found.

“I know the family and I feel sorry for the loved ones and all involved, but nothing like that ever happens around here," said Hallmon. "It kind of shook up the whole community.”

The motive behind the murder is unknown.

As the investigation continues, the chief has identified a person of interest in the case and he’s working to locate him.

“I am just wondering what had happened, so it's a really, right now, we just want answers," said Coats. "As far as I am concerned we are going to get some answers one way or the other.”

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.