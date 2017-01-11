Missing mom found; charged with felony child neglect

According to the Hinds County Sheriff's office, the missing child and mother have been found and she is now facing charges.

"You just can't go missing," said Sheriff Victor Mason, "And people not care about you and wonder where you are."

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County sheriff's office said the mother is being charged with one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of child neglect.

Investigators noticed 32-year-old Kristin Meador went missing when she didn't pick up one of her kids from the bus stop. She allegedly had her 8-month-old with her while obtaining and using illegal narcotics.

"You have put your priorities into perspective," added Sheriff Mason. "Do you want the children or do you want the drugs? We are just not going to tolerate that, not here in Hinds County."

The pair went missing Tuesday and were found Thursday. They are uninjured when they were found and originally investigators said no foul play was suspected.

Meador is being taken to the Hinds County Detention Center for booking. The children have been turned over to a family member.

